Swiss National Bank Purchases 22,100 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,550,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.41% of Ventas worth $85,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ventas by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,853,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,417,617,000 after purchasing an additional 597,788 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ventas by 3.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,243,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,337,506,000 after purchasing an additional 879,579 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ventas by 2.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,596,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $432,684,000 after purchasing an additional 198,200 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Ventas by 5.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,175,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $409,749,000 after purchasing an additional 354,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Ventas by 1.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,943,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $282,272,000 after purchasing an additional 84,560 shares in the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on VTR shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered shares of Ventas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Raymond James raised shares of Ventas from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ventas in a report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup raised shares of Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Ventas in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ventas currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.63.

VTR opened at $53.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.23. Ventas, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.40 and a 12 month high of $61.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $976.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $924.40 million. Ventas had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 1.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ventas, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 339.63%.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

