Swiss National Bank Purchases 7,100 Shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 990,917 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.15% of NetEase worth $84,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in NetEase by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,527,858 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,826,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096,916 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in NetEase by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,304,927 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,994,393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,407,583 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in NetEase by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,261,966 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,413,192,000 after purchasing an additional 170,678 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in NetEase by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,418,779 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $624,514,000 after purchasing an additional 402,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in NetEase by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 5,405,958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $461,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,740 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of NetEase from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of NetEase from $142.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, CLSA reduced their target price on shares of NetEase from $143.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.88.

Shares of NASDAQ NTES opened at $97.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $103.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.83. The company has a market cap of $65.12 billion, a PE ratio of 35.22, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.54. NetEase, Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.97 and a 52-week high of $134.33.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The technology company reported $5.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $5.07. NetEase had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The firm had revenue of $22.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NetEase, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. NetEase’s payout ratio is 32.25%.

NetEase Company Profile

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

