Swiss National Bank Reduces Stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Swiss National Bank lowered its position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,500,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 48,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.40% of Edison International worth $83,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Edison International by 0.7% in the third quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in Edison International by 2.0% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 10,668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its position in Edison International by 2.1% in the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 10,977 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Edison International by 70.7% in the third quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Edison International by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Edison International alerts:

In related news, Director Peter J. Taylor sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.56, for a total value of $197,036.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EIX stock opened at $64.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $24.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.15, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.38. Edison International has a 1-year low of $53.92 and a 1-year high of $68.62.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 6.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. This is an increase from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 139.30%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on EIX shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Edison International from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Edison International from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on Edison International from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Edison International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.29.

Edison International Profile

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886 and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

See Also: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.