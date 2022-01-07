Swiss National Bank Reduces Stock Position in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Swiss National Bank reduced its holdings in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,471,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 52,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.38% of International Paper worth $82,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in International Paper by 211.3% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in International Paper by 107.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in International Paper during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of International Paper in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of International Paper in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

Get International Paper alerts:

NYSE:IP opened at $48.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.11. International Paper has a fifty-two week low of $43.87 and a fifty-two week high of $65.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.25.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.11). International Paper had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 8.20%. The company had revenue of $5.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that International Paper will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This is a positive change from International Paper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.27%. International Paper’s payout ratio is currently 40.57%.

International Paper declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, October 12th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to buy up to 9.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on IP shares. Truist started coverage on shares of International Paper in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. BNP Paribas reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of International Paper in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of International Paper from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of International Paper from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, International Paper presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.13.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Further Reading: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.