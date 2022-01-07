Swiss National Bank Reduces Stock Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Swiss National Bank reduced its holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,165,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.32% of Tyson Foods worth $92,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. 65.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

NYSE:TSN opened at $90.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $33.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.84. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.59 and a twelve month high of $91.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $83.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.91.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $12.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.69 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 18.68%. Tyson Foods’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 7.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TSN shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tyson Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tyson Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.00.

In related news, Chairman John H. Tyson sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.85, for a total value of $8,485,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Noel W. White sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.90, for a total transaction of $2,487,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 167,514 shares of company stock worth $14,165,222 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork, and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment involves in domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

Recommended Story: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.