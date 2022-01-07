Swiss National Bank Sells 12,600 Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Swiss National Bank reduced its stake in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 394,075 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 12,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.40% of STERIS worth $80,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of STERIS in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in STERIS by 80.3% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 128 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in STERIS during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in STERIS during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in STERIS during the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Get STERIS alerts:

In related news, CFO Michael J. Tokich sold 30,000 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $7,200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michael J. Tokich sold 20,000 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $4,700,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,950 shares of company stock worth $12,354,292. 1.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

STE opened at $238.46 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $231.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $220.97. STERIS plc has a 1 year low of $170.36 and a 1 year high of $248.29. The company has a market capitalization of $23.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.16 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.17. STERIS had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 6.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.43%.

Several analysts recently commented on STE shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on STERIS from $239.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on STERIS from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.00.

STERIS Company Profile

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.