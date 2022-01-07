Swiss National Bank Sells 28,000 Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Swiss National Bank lessened its holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 992,651 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 28,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.39% of Trimble worth $81,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TRMB. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Trimble by 116.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,021,804 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $590,252,000 after acquiring an additional 3,783,128 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Trimble by 28,838.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,766,141 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $144,523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760,038 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new position in Trimble during the third quarter valued at $128,763,000. Amundi bought a new position in Trimble during the second quarter valued at $64,655,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Trimble by 2.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,530,185 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,598,155,000 after acquiring an additional 503,317 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Trimble alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Trimble from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Trimble in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.40.

In other Trimble news, VP James Joel Langley sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $522,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 6,899 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total transaction of $610,354.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,484 shares of company stock valued at $1,700,120. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:TRMB opened at $82.03 on Friday. Trimble Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.37 and a 1-year high of $96.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $86.36 and a 200 day moving average of $86.44. The firm has a market cap of $20.59 billion, a PE ratio of 37.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.18. Trimble had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The company had revenue of $901.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $877.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Trimble Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Trimble

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

Featured Article: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.