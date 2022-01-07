Swiss National Bank Sells 30,100 Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Swiss National Bank decreased its stake in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,096,806 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 30,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.35% of Hess worth $85,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Hess by 12.4% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 174,403 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $15,225,000 after purchasing an additional 19,187 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in Hess during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,385,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Hess by 24.8% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,916 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after acquiring an additional 3,759 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Hess by 12.6% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 51,051 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,458,000 after acquiring an additional 5,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Hess by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,243,588 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,593,030,000 after buying an additional 138,621 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HES opened at $85.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.10. Hess Co. has a twelve month low of $53.43 and a twelve month high of $92.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.40 billion, a PE ratio of 135.32 and a beta of 1.99.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.11). Hess had a return on equity of 3.66% and a net margin of 2.92%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.71) EPS. Hess’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Hess Co. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 158.73%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HES shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Hess from $117.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Hess from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Hess from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of Hess from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target (up from $106.00) on shares of Hess in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hess currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.00.

In related news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.35, for a total value of $292,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

