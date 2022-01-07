Swiss National Bank Sells 30,700 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Swiss National Bank decreased its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 984,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.37% of McCormick & Company, Incorporated worth $79,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 141.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,928,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,022,000 after buying an additional 3,475,139 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,736,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,893,000 after buying an additional 565,022 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,741,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 33.8% during the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,884,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,475,000 after buying an additional 475,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the second quarter valued at approximately $24,396,000. Institutional investors own 73.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.47, for a total transaction of $241,410.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 13.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MKC opened at $96.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $88.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.00. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $77.85 and a fifty-two week high of $98.80. The firm has a market cap of $25.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.49.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a positive change from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.67%.

A number of analysts have commented on MKC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. TheStreet raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.75.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, market and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor and DaQiao.

