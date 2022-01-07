Swiss National Bank Sells 3,600 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Swiss National Bank reduced its stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 171,789 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.37% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $83,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPWR. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 358.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,151,707 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $430,105,000 after acquiring an additional 900,527 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1,604.8% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 435,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,337,000 after purchasing an additional 409,555 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 63.0% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,059,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $395,564,000 after purchasing an additional 409,414 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $164,038,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,875,154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,194,077,000 after purchasing an additional 319,483 shares in the last quarter. 93.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.35, for a total value of $899,841.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Saria Tseng sold 1,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.42, for a total transaction of $899,307.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,041 shares of company stock valued at $18,040,222 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MPWR shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $556.00 to $613.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $440.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Monolithic Power Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $551.50.

MPWR stock opened at $465.61 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $523.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $478.39. The company has a market capitalization of $21.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.63, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.87. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $301.51 and a 52-week high of $580.00.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.06. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 19.66%. The firm had revenue of $323.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.93%.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc is a semiconductor company, which engages in designing, developing, and marketing analog solutions for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. Its products include power modules, class-d audio, ultrasound mux, automotive, LED lighting and illumination, precision analog, and motor drivers.

