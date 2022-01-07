Swiss National Bank Sells 6,100 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Swiss National Bank decreased its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 198,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 6,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.39% of Charles River Laboratories International worth $81,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 0.4% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,244 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 4.2% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 749 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 0.9% in the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,433 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co lifted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 3.1% in the second quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 1,123 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 0.6% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 6,268 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,587,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.14% of the company’s stock.
Shares of CRL opened at $333.94 on Friday. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $249.48 and a 52-week high of $460.21. The company has a market capitalization of $16.85 billion, a PE ratio of 43.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $374.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $398.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.
Several analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $354.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $480.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $415.50.
Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile
Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.
Further Reading: Cyclical Stocks
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL).
Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.