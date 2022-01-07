Swiss National Bank Sells 6,100 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Swiss National Bank decreased its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 198,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 6,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.39% of Charles River Laboratories International worth $81,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 0.4% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,244 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 4.2% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 749 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 0.9% in the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,433 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co lifted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 3.1% in the second quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 1,123 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 0.6% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 6,268 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,587,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRL opened at $333.94 on Friday. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $249.48 and a 52-week high of $460.21. The company has a market capitalization of $16.85 billion, a PE ratio of 43.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $374.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $398.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.12. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 23.14% and a net margin of 11.58%. The business had revenue of $895.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $902.03 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $354.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $480.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $415.50.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

