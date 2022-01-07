Swiss National Bank Trims Stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Swiss National Bank reduced its holdings in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 880,192 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 30,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.39% of NetApp worth $79,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NetApp in the second quarter worth $40,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of NetApp by 170.4% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 503 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of NetApp by 39.1% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 491 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of NetApp by 3,969.2% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 529 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NetApp by 173.8% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 649 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. 92.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NetApp stock opened at $93.24 on Friday. NetApp, Inc. has a one year low of $58.83 and a one year high of $95.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $89.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.16. The company has a market cap of $20.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.22.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 136.54% and a net margin of 15.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.54%.

In other news, EVP Matthew K. Fawcett sold 2,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $187,642.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.13, for a total value of $1,219,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,749 shares of company stock worth $3,537,994 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NTAP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of NetApp from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of NetApp from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of NetApp from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of NetApp from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of NetApp in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NetApp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.11.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

