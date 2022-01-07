Swiss National Bank Trims Stock Holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Swiss National Bank lowered its holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 322,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.23% of Zscaler worth $84,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ZS. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Zscaler by 48.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Zscaler during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Zscaler by 300.0% during the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Zscaler by 128.6% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Zscaler during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 42.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZS has been the topic of a number of research reports. JMP Securities increased their price target on Zscaler from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Zscaler from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $362.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Cowen increased their price target on Zscaler from $255.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Zscaler from $295.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Zscaler from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $286.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $364.85.

In other Zscaler news, Director Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.51, for a total transaction of $697,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Remo Canessa sold 4,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.01, for a total value of $1,419,047.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 88,267 shares of company stock worth $27,706,892. Corporate insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZS opened at $260.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Zscaler, Inc. has a 1 year low of $157.03 and a 1 year high of $376.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $323.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $279.51. The firm has a market cap of $36.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.91 and a beta of 0.86.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 45.93% and a negative net margin of 39.13%. The business had revenue of $230.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.33 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.28) earnings per share. Zscaler’s quarterly revenue was up 61.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.33 EPS for the current year.

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

