Symrise (FRA:SY1) Given a €137.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Symrise (FRA:SY1) has been assigned a €137.00 ($155.68) price objective by research analysts at Baader Bank in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 9.38% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Nord/LB set a €122.00 ($138.64) price objective on shares of Symrise in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Berenberg Bank set a €125.00 ($142.05) target price on shares of Symrise in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €138.00 ($156.82) target price on shares of Symrise in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €132.50 ($150.57) target price on shares of Symrise in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, UBS Group set a €140.00 ($159.09) price objective on shares of Symrise in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €122.70 ($139.43).

SY1 opened at €125.25 ($142.33) on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €126.62 and a 200 day moving average price of €121.98. Symrise has a 1 year low of €56.96 ($64.73) and a 1 year high of €73.48 ($83.50).

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flavors, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

