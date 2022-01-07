Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Rating Increased to Buy at MKM Partners

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) was upgraded by research analysts at MKM Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $111.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock. MKM Partners’ target price points to a potential upside of 21.98% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on TXRH. Raymond James dropped their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Stephens decreased their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $106.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Texas Roadhouse presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.00.
TXRH stock opened at $91.00 on Friday. Texas Roadhouse has a fifty-two week low of $73.20 and a fifty-two week high of $110.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $88.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.03.
In other news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.31, for a total value of $270,930.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.02, for a total value of $94,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,259 shares of company stock worth $388,291. Insiders own 4.99% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 2nd quarter valued at $123,000. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 2nd quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 3rd quarter valued at $194,000. 92.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Texas Roadhouse Company Profile
Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.
Recommended Story: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?
Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.