Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Rating Increased to Buy at MKM Partners

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) was upgraded by research analysts at MKM Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $111.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock. MKM Partners’ target price points to a potential upside of 21.98% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on TXRH. Raymond James dropped their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Stephens decreased their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $106.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Texas Roadhouse presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.00.

TXRH stock opened at $91.00 on Friday. Texas Roadhouse has a fifty-two week low of $73.20 and a fifty-two week high of $110.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $88.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.03.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $868.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $870.33 million. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 6.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.31, for a total value of $270,930.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.02, for a total value of $94,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,259 shares of company stock worth $388,291. Insiders own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 2nd quarter valued at $123,000. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 2nd quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 3rd quarter valued at $194,000. 92.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

