The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank cut its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 491,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.40% of Clorox worth $81,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its stake in Clorox by 2.7% during the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Clorox by 5.6% during the third quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 2.9% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 5.6% in the third quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Court Place Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 3.9% in the second quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC now owns 1,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CLX opened at $178.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.94 billion, a PE ratio of 51.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.21. The Clorox Company has a 52 week low of $156.23 and a 52 week high of $231.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $169.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.04.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 84.70% and a net margin of 6.04%. The business’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 25th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 134.10%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CLX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Clorox from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. DA Davidson increased their target price on Clorox from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Clorox from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $171.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet lowered Clorox from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Clorox from $138.00 to $131.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Clorox presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.50.

In related news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $40,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

