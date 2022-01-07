Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Price Target Cut to $7.00 by Analysts at Alliance Global Partners

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Alliance Global Partners from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Alliance Global Partners’ target price points to a potential upside of 9.03% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. lowered their price target on Tilray from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. CIBC reduced their price objective on Tilray from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Tilray from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on Tilray from $11.80 to $7.40 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Tilray in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tilray presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.28.

Shares of TLRY traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.42. 27,279,060 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,076,229. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Tilray has a 1-year low of $6.29 and a 1-year high of $67.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 2.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.50 and a 200-day moving average of $12.10.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $168.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.00 million. Tilray had a negative net margin of 83.14% and a negative return on equity of 4.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tilray will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TLRY. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Tilray by 581.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,040,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,617,000 after acquiring an additional 3,447,611 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Tilray by 230.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,720,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,112,000 after buying an additional 1,200,779 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Tilray by 738.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,312,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,880,000 after buying an additional 1,156,112 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in Tilray by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 1,201,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,599,000 after buying an additional 97,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Tilray by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,043,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,816,000 after buying an additional 32,900 shares in the last quarter. 11.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

