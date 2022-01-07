Truist Financial Corp Lowers Stock Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Truist Financial Corp cut its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 164,228 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 40,925 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $15,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LYB. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 55,844 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,784,000 after acquiring an additional 13,131 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,484 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $247,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 49,534 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,096,000 after acquiring an additional 5,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,389,000. 69.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LYB opened at $96.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.89. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1-year low of $84.06 and a 1-year high of $118.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $91.21 and a 200-day moving average of $95.86. The company has a market capitalization of $32.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.65, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.48.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.78 by ($0.53). LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 57.51%. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. LyondellBasell Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 87.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 18.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.42%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LYB shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $128.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $106.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Mizuho began coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.88.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

