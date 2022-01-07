Truist Financial Corp Sells 119,414 Shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS)

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its stake in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS) by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 636,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119,414 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.11% of News worth $14,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of News by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of News by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 43,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of News in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $701,000. ING Groep NV lifted its stake in shares of News by 69.2% in the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 16,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 6,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of News by 160.9% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 74,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after acquiring an additional 45,697 shares during the last quarter. 12.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NWS stock opened at $22.76 on Friday. News Co. has a 52-week low of $17.89 and a 52-week high of $26.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.42 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.95.

News (NASDAQ:NWS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. News had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 5.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter.

In other News news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 1,000,000 shares of News stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.79, for a total transaction of $21,790,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 13.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

News Corp. engages in the creation and distribution of media, news, education, and information services. It operates through the following segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The News and Information Services segment consists of Dow Jones, News Corp Australia, News UK, the New York Post, and News America Marketing.

