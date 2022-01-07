Truist Financial Corp Trims Holdings in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Truist Financial Corp decreased its holdings in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 99,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 572 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.27% of Casey’s General Stores worth $18,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its position in Casey’s General Stores by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Casey’s General Stores by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Casey’s General Stores by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian raised its position in Casey’s General Stores by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its position in Casey’s General Stores by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on CASY. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $243.00 price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $225.36 to $247.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $246.00 to $237.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.00.

Casey’s General Stores stock opened at $197.14 on Friday. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $180.50 and a 12-month high of $229.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.83 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $195.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.34). Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 2.74%. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.00 earnings per share. Casey’s General Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 8.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.63%.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

