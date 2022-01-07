TrustToken Price Hits $0.20 on Top Exchanges (TRU)

TrustToken (CURRENCY:TRU) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. One TrustToken coin can currently be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000526 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, TrustToken has traded flat against the US dollar. TrustToken has a market capitalization of $50.87 million and approximately $529,282.00 worth of TrustToken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00004943 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002412 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.91 or 0.00062418 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001115 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002407 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00006271 BTC.

TrustToken Coin Profile

TRU is a coin. It was first traded on June 3rd, 2020. TrustToken’s total supply is 1,449,806,778 coins and its circulating supply is 250,857,660 coins. The official message board for TrustToken is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079 . The official website for TrustToken is truefi.io . TrustToken’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFi is a DeFi protocol for uncollateralized lending, and TRU, the native token used for staking and voting on loan requests. The goal of TrueFi is to bring uncollateralized lending to DeFi. This helps cryptocurrency lenders enjoy attractive, sustainable rates of return, while giving cryptocurrency borrowers predictable loan terms without requiring collateral. “

TrustToken Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrustToken should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrustToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

