Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) Stock Rating Upgraded by SVB Leerink

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) was upgraded by investment analysts at SVB Leerink from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a $79.25 target price on the communications equipment provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $36.00. SVB Leerink’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 0.10% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on VCRA. Zacks Investment Research raised Vocera Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Vocera Communications from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Vocera Communications from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler cut Vocera Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $79.25 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Vocera Communications from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.25.

Shares of NYSE:VCRA opened at $79.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -329.86 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.81. Vocera Communications has a 1 year low of $31.93 and a 1 year high of $79.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.99.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.13. Vocera Communications had a positive return on equity of 2.13% and a negative net margin of 3.43%. The company had revenue of $63.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. Vocera Communications’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vocera Communications will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vocera Communications news, General Counsel Douglas Alan Carlen sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.29, for a total transaction of $225,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Brent D. Lang sold 9,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.95, for a total value of $521,548.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,665 shares of company stock valued at $2,008,886 in the last quarter. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VCRA. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vocera Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Vocera Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vocera Communications by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,461 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Vocera Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Vocera Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000.

Vocera Communications Company Profile

Vocera Communications, Inc engages in the provision of secure, integrated, intelligent communication and workflow solutions. It offers smartphone and wearable devices, clinical communication software, system interoperability and alarm management, and patient and family engagement products. The firm serves the healthcare, hospitality, retail, veterinary care, education, and energy industries.

