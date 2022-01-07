Zalando (FRA:ZAL) Given a €92.00 Price Target at Hauck Aufhäuser La…

Zalando (FRA:ZAL) has been given a €92.00 ($104.55) price objective by analysts at Hauck Aufhäuser La… in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Hauck Aufhäuser La…’s price target indicates a potential upside of 36.95% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a €92.00 ($104.55) price target on Zalando in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Barclays set a €110.00 ($125.00) price target on Zalando in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Baader Bank set a €96.00 ($109.09) price target on Zalando in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €120.00 ($136.36) price target on Zalando in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €121.00 ($137.50) price target on Zalando in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zalando currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €105.94 ($120.39).

FRA ZAL opened at €67.18 ($76.34) on Friday. Zalando has a fifty-two week low of €36.33 ($41.28) and a fifty-two week high of €49.86 ($56.66). The business has a fifty day moving average price of €75.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €86.71.

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

