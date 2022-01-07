ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) Price Target Raised to $60.00 at Barclays

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) had its price target boosted by Barclays from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 7.66% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on ZIM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $46.02 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.67.

Shares of NYSE:ZIM opened at $55.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.47 and a 200-day moving average of $48.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion and a PE ratio of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a 12 month low of $11.34 and a 12 month high of $62.20.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $12.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.20 by $2.96. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a net margin of 38.27% and a return on equity of 269.24%. On average, research analysts predict that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services will post 37.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 1,473.2% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 53.8% during the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $120,000. 38.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Company Profile

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. The company provides seaborne transportation and logistics services comprising dry, reefer, project, out of gauge, breakbulk, and dangerous cargo services; inland transport services; and ZIMonitor, a reefer cargo tracking service.

