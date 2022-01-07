Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Downgraded to “Equal Weight” at Morgan Stanley

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) was downgraded by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a $145.00 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock, down from their previous price target of $165.00. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.46% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Barclays decreased their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $210.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Raymond James began coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zimmer Biomet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.43.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $128.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.14, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.25. Zimmer Biomet has a 1 year low of $116.60 and a 1 year high of $180.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $129.22 and a 200-day moving average of $143.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 10.39%. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet will post 7.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zimmer Biomet news, insider Sang Yi sold 2,800 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.14, for a total transaction of $347,592.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 82,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,268,000 after acquiring an additional 23,900 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 91,616 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $14,734,000 after purchasing an additional 21,017 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 401,973 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $64,645,000 after buying an additional 35,225 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 1,263.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 1,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 15.6% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 323,568 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $52,036,000 after purchasing an additional 43,764 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

Featured Article: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.