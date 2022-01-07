Zur Rose Group (OTCMKTS:ZRSEF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Stifel Europe

Stifel Europe initiated coverage on shares of Zur Rose Group (OTCMKTS:ZRSEF) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on ZRSEF. Berenberg Bank downgraded Zur Rose Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Zur Rose Group from CHF 257 to CHF 250 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Zur Rose Group in a research report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zur Rose Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.00.

Shares of Zur Rose Group stock traded down $19.94 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $238.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,219. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $333.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $365.14. Zur Rose Group has a 12-month low of $238.37 and a 12-month high of $547.00.

Zur Rose Group AG engages in the operation of an e-commerce pharmacy. It operates through the following geograpical segments: Switzerland, Germany, and Europe. The company was founded by Walter Oberhänsli on April 6, 1993 and is headquartered in Frauenfeld, Switzerland.

