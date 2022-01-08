$0.36 EPS Expected for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) This Quarter

Analysts expect Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) to post earnings of $0.36 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Fastenal’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.35 and the highest is $0.38. Fastenal reported earnings of $0.34 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fastenal will report full-year earnings of $1.57 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.56 to $1.59. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.69 to $1.76. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Fastenal.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 31.32% and a net margin of 15.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 EPS.

FAST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Fastenal from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Fastenal from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fastenal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.67.

In other news, EVP James C. Jansen sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total transaction of $1,550,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider William Joseph Drazkowski sold 6,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total value of $417,623.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,058 shares of company stock worth $2,349,690 in the last ninety days. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 141.0% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 136.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FAST traded down $1.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $60.63. 2,815,126 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,545,144. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.12, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 4.18. Fastenal has a 52-week low of $43.37 and a 52-week high of $64.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.22 and its 200-day moving average is $56.61.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 26th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 25th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.26%.

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

