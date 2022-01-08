$0.49 EPS Expected for Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) to report earnings per share of $0.49 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Cadence Bancorporation’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.72. Cadence Bancorporation reported earnings per share of $0.69 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cadence Bancorporation will report full-year earnings of $2.49 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.52 to $2.84. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.46 to $2.91. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Cadence Bancorporation.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.17. Cadence Bancorporation had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The firm had revenue of $182.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CADE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Cadence Bancorporation in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler raised shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cadence Bancorporation during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in Cadence Bancorporation during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Cadence Bancorporation during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cadence Bancorporation by 86.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 2,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Cadence Bancorporation by 215.1% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 4,125 shares in the last quarter. 91.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CADE traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.42. 1,752,073 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,293,174. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.34 and a 200-day moving average of $24.21. Cadence Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $27.25 and a fifty-two week high of $33.62.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. This is a positive change from Cadence Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Cadence Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.99%.

About Cadence Bancorporation

Cadence Bank provides banking and financial solutions to consumers, businesses and corporations. Its services and products include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, lending, asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, correspondent banking, SBA lending, foreign exchange, wealth management, investment and trust services, financial planning, retirement plan management, and personal and business insurance.

