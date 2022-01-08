-$0.93 Earnings Per Share Expected for Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) This Quarter

Analysts expect Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) to post ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Exact Sciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.17) to ($0.73). Exact Sciences posted earnings of ($0.09) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 933.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Exact Sciences will report full year earnings of ($3.17) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.37) to ($2.93). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($3.30) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.20) to ($2.44). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Exact Sciences.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The medical research company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $456.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.04 million. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 46.14% and a negative return on equity of 11.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.36) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EXAS shares. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Exact Sciences from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Cowen reduced their target price on Exact Sciences from $160.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James downgraded Exact Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Exact Sciences from $125.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Exact Sciences from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.64.

In other news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 16,922 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total transaction of $1,588,637.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AtonRa Partners grew its holdings in Exact Sciences by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 9,769 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Exact Sciences by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 2,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its holdings in Exact Sciences by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 2,498 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Exact Sciences by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,420 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Exact Sciences by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 21,650 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 88.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EXAS traded up $1.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $75.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,350,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,743,345. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Exact Sciences has a twelve month low of $70.53 and a twelve month high of $159.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.22 and a beta of 1.22.

About Exact Sciences

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which focuses on the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer. It developed Cologuard, a screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. The company was founded on February 10, 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

