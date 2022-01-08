AllSafe Hits 24 Hour Volume of $86.00 (ASAFE)

AllSafe (CURRENCY:ASAFE) traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 8th. During the last week, AllSafe has traded down 13.3% against the U.S. dollar. AllSafe has a market capitalization of $124,739.29 and $86.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AllSafe coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0136 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.35 or 0.00036522 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000790 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AllSafe Profile

ASAFE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . AllSafe’s official website is allsafetoken.pw

According to CryptoCompare, “Allsafe is a Proof of Stake Scrypt-based cryptocurrency with a 15% APY in staking rewards. “

Buying and Selling AllSafe

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllSafe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AllSafe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AllSafe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

