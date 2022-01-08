Badger DAO (BADGER) Trading Down 19.3% This Week

Badger DAO (CURRENCY:BADGER) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 8th. One Badger DAO coin can currently be bought for $12.43 or 0.00029558 BTC on major exchanges. Badger DAO has a total market cap of $155.78 million and $10.08 million worth of Badger DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Badger DAO has traded 19.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00004847 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002380 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.50 or 0.00065414 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001105 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002379 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00005711 BTC.

About Badger DAO

Badger DAO (CRYPTO:BADGER) is a coin. Badger DAO’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,537,672 coins. The official message board for Badger DAO is badgerdao.medium.com . The official website for Badger DAO is app.badger.finance . Badger DAO’s official Twitter account is @badgerdao and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Badger is a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) with a single purpose: build the products and infrastructure necessary to accelerate Bitcoin as collateral across other blockchains.It’s meant to be an ecosystem DAO where projects and people from across DeFi can come together to collaborate and build products the ecosystem needs. Shared ownership in the DAO allows builders to have aligned incentives while decentralized governance can ensure those incentives remain fair to all parties. The idea is less competing and more collaborating. “

Buying and Selling Badger DAO

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Badger DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Badger DAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Badger DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

