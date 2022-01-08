Bitblocks Reaches Market Cap of $221,066.53 (BBK)

Bitblocks (CURRENCY:BBK) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 8th. Over the last week, Bitblocks has traded down 10.9% against the US dollar. One Bitblocks coin can now be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Bitblocks has a market cap of $221,066.53 and $315.00 worth of Bitblocks was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitblocks Profile

BBK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 5th, 2018. Bitblocks’ total supply is 273,203,440 coins and its circulating supply is 263,886,015 coins. Bitblocks’ official Twitter account is @BitBlocks_ . Bitblocks’ official website is bitblocksproject.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BitBlocks is an hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Bitblocks

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitblocks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitblocks should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitblocks using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

