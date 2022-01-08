Boson Protocol (BOSON) Price Tops $1.25 on Exchanges

Boson Protocol (CURRENCY:BOSON) traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 8th. One Boson Protocol coin can now be purchased for $1.25 or 0.00002973 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Boson Protocol has traded 26.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Boson Protocol has a total market capitalization of $82.31 million and approximately $4.17 million worth of Boson Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Boson Protocol alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $143.66 or 0.00342977 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00014556 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00008590 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000902 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.23 or 0.00019654 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000018 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000029 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000176 BTC.

About Boson Protocol

Boson Protocol (BOSON) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Boson Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 66,085,470 coins. Boson Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BosonProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “BosonCoin is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency using the X11 hashing algorithm. BosonCoin is named after the Boson, a subatomic particle, such as a photon, that has zero or integral spin and follows the statistical description given by S. N. Bose and Einstein. “

Buying and Selling Boson Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boson Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Boson Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Boson Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Boson Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Boson Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.