Boson Protocol (BOSON) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $4.17 Million

Boson Protocol (CURRENCY:BOSON) traded down 5.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 8th. One Boson Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $1.25 or 0.00002973 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Boson Protocol has traded 26.8% lower against the US dollar. Boson Protocol has a market capitalization of $82.31 million and approximately $4.17 million worth of Boson Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Boson Protocol alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $143.66 or 0.00342977 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00014556 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00008590 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000902 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.23 or 0.00019654 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000018 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000029 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Boson Protocol Profile

Boson Protocol (CRYPTO:BOSON) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Boson Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 66,085,470 coins. Boson Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BosonProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “BosonCoin is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency using the X11 hashing algorithm. BosonCoin is named after the Boson, a subatomic particle, such as a photon, that has zero or integral spin and follows the statistical description given by S. N. Bose and Einstein. “

Boson Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boson Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Boson Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Boson Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Boson Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Boson Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.