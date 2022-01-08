Color Platform Price Down 9.1% Over Last 7 Days (CLR)

Color Platform (CURRENCY:CLR) traded 91.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 8th. Over the last week, Color Platform has traded 9.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Color Platform coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0063 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges. Color Platform has a market cap of $869,280.81 and approximately $827.00 worth of Color Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Color Platform alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42,036.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $378.52 or 0.00900455 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $108.22 or 0.00257441 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000928 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.92 or 0.00023597 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003086 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Color Platform

CLR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 6th, 2013. Color Platform’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 137,230,262 coins. Color Platform’s official Twitter account is @copperlark and its Facebook page is accessible here . Color Platform’s official website is color-platform.org/~colors/en . Color Platform’s official message board is medium.com/colorsorg . The Reddit community for Color Platform is /r/colorsorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “There are many changes over Bitcoin which makes it not just another clone, one which includes using SHA3 instead of SHA2 or Scrypt. If compared to BTC, some significant changes have been done to basic system parameters. Transaction speed has increased by reducing the block generation rate down to 4 minutes and a total of 26 Million will be mined. “

Color Platform Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Color Platform directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Color Platform should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Color Platform using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Color Platform Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Color Platform and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.