DAOstack Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.74 Million (GEN)

DAOstack (CURRENCY:GEN) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 8th. One DAOstack coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0354 or 0.00000085 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DAOstack has a market capitalization of $1.74 million and $96,988.00 worth of DAOstack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, DAOstack has traded 26% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,923.03 or 1.00086614 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.33 or 0.00089123 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00007353 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001856 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.03 or 0.00033500 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00004389 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.81 or 0.00040123 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $329.10 or 0.00785695 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002393 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

DAOstack Coin Profile

GEN is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. DAOstack’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,029,095 coins. The official website for DAOstack is daostack.io . The Reddit community for DAOstack is /r/daostack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DAOstack’s official Twitter account is @daostack and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOstack is an operating system for Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). DAOstack provides customizable tools for collective resource management, decision making, budgeting and incentivisation, which make the development of decentralized apps easier and more intuitive. GEN is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network. It's the native token of the DAOstack platform and it's required for all basic operations across the DAOstack ecosystem – such as promoting proposals. GEN will be distributed to contributors of value through the DAOstack framework itself, incentivizing development, promotion and adoption. “

DAOstack Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOstack directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAOstack should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAOstack using one of the exchanges listed above.

