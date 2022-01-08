DATx (DATX) Tops 1-Day Volume of $23,382.00

DATx (CURRENCY:DATX) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 8th. During the last seven days, DATx has traded down 16.2% against the U.S. dollar. One DATx coin can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DATx has a market cap of $231,840.63 and approximately $23,382.00 worth of DATx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00004850 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002388 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.30 or 0.00065181 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001104 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002387 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00005734 BTC.

DATx Coin Profile

DATx is a coin. It was first traded on February 3rd, 2018. DATx’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,391,302,551 coins. The official website for DATx is www.datx.co . DATx’s official Twitter account is @DATxOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DATx is a new blockchain working in collaboration with QTUM Foundation and Avazu (advertising platform). It aims for users to become empowered stakeholders in the advertising space and advertisers will get returns by ad reach and revenue generated. The platform leverages on blockchain technology, and combines with artificial intelligence and big data solutions so that way ad spending can be properly tracked and accounted for. Their token DATx is a ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling DATx

