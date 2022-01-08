Dock Hits Market Capitalization of $40.75 Million (DOCK)

Dock (CURRENCY:DOCK) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 8th. Over the last week, Dock has traded 18.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Dock coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0549 or 0.00000131 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Dock has a total market capitalization of $40.75 million and approximately $6.79 million worth of Dock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Solana (SOL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $142.44 or 0.00340051 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00004850 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002388 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.30 or 0.00065181 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001104 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002387 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dock Coin Profile

Dock (CRYPTO:DOCK) is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 17th, 2018. Dock’s total supply is 869,619,709 coins and its circulating supply is 741,919,441 coins. The official website for Dock is dock.io . The Reddit community for Dock is /r/dockio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dock’s official message board is blog.dock.io . Dock’s official Twitter account is @dock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dock.io is an Ethereum-based data exchange. DOCK is an ERC20 utility token that powers the Dock.io ecosystem. Dock is open and permissionless across their technology, network and governance. By enabling any organization or developer to issue via Dock, they aim to work together across markets and industries. The Dock utility token (DOCK) plays a key role in aligning incentives across all of the Dock network’s participants including issuers, validators, token holders, and the Dock Association, and ensures collaboration and growth. “

Buying and Selling Dock

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dock should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

