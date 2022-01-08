DoYourTip (DYT) Price Hits $0.22 on Exchanges

DoYourTip (CURRENCY:DYT) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 8th. DoYourTip has a total market capitalization of $320,880.83 and $12,022.00 worth of DoYourTip was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DoYourTip has traded down 47.1% against the U.S. dollar. One DoYourTip coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000528 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DoYourTip Coin Profile

DoYourTip is a coin. DoYourTip’s total supply is 1,450,470 coins. DoYourTip’s official message board is medium.com/@DoYourTip . DoYourTip’s official Twitter account is @DoYourTip and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DoYourTip is doyourtip.io

According to CryptoCompare, “$DYT is a deflationary ERC20 token with a 2% burn rate. It combines the deflationary feature with off-chain tipping and Enjin collectibles. “

Buying and Selling DoYourTip

