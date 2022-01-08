DuckDaoDime Price Tops $11.62 on Top Exchanges (DDIM)

DuckDaoDime (CURRENCY:DDIM) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 8th. In the last seven days, DuckDaoDime has traded down 17.4% against the U.S. dollar. One DuckDaoDime coin can now be bought for approximately $11.62 or 0.00027632 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DuckDaoDime has a market cap of $12.05 million and approximately $280,179.00 worth of DuckDaoDime was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002379 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001801 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.31 or 0.00057820 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.89 or 0.00085388 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,119.08 or 0.07419983 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,017.41 or 0.99955309 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.10 or 0.00071599 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00006703 BTC.

DuckDaoDime Coin Profile

DuckDaoDime launched on August 10th, 2020. DuckDaoDime’s total supply is 1,472,092 coins and its circulating supply is 1,037,793 coins. DuckDaoDime’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck and its Facebook page is accessible here . DuckDaoDime’s official website is duckdao.io

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

DuckDaoDime Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DuckDaoDime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DuckDaoDime should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DuckDaoDime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

