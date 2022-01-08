Dynamic Trading Up 19% Over Last 7 Days (DYN)

Dynamic (CURRENCY:DYN) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 8th. One Dynamic coin can currently be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00000602 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Dynamic has traded 19% higher against the dollar. Dynamic has a market capitalization of $3.88 million and $373.00 worth of Dynamic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dynamic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Argon2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 18th, 2017. Dynamic’s total supply is 15,380,761 coins. Dynamic’s official Twitter account is @dualitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dynamic’s official website is duality.solutions

According to CryptoCompare, “Duality Blockchain Solutions is a cryptocurrency project focused on providing enterprise-focused products based on blockchain technology. Duality Blockchain Solutions provides two public blockchains, Dynamic and Sequence. Dynamic is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Argon2d algorithm. It uses p2p technology over Tor & Clearnet to operate securely and privately. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dynamic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dynamic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

