Equal Market Cap Reaches $668,128.55 (EQL)

Equal (CURRENCY:EQL) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 8th. During the last seven days, Equal has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. Equal has a market capitalization of $668,128.55 and $829.00 worth of Equal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Equal coin can now be bought for about $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

About Equal

Equal is a coin. Its launch date was December 19th, 2017. Equal’s total supply is 675,259,060 coins and its circulating supply is 405,842,550 coins. The official message board for Equal is medium.com/@EqualToken . Equal’s official Twitter account is @equaltoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Equal’s official website is equal.tech . The Reddit community for Equal is /r/equaltoken_io

According to CryptoCompare, “EQUAL aims to facilitate products and services that are powered, funded or incentivised through the EQUAL ERC-20 token which is powered by the Ethereum Network. “

