EtherGem (EGEM) Price Down 25.4% Over Last Week

EtherGem (CURRENCY:EGEM) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 8th. One EtherGem coin can currently be bought for $0.0132 or 0.00000031 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, EtherGem has traded 25.4% lower against the US dollar. EtherGem has a market cap of $256,319.41 and $1,362.00 worth of EtherGem was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EtherGem Coin Profile

EGEM is a coin. Its genesis date was March 20th, 2018. EtherGem’s total supply is 38,192,180 coins and its circulating supply is 19,483,114 coins. The Reddit community for EtherGem is /r/egem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for EtherGem is bctann.egem.io . EtherGem’s official Twitter account is @ETHERGEMCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for EtherGem is egem.io

According to CryptoCompare, “(EGEM) is a community-supported coin with no pre-mine. Based off of Ethereum. It also offers quarry nodes that pay dividends to node holders and a robust discord community with a bot that helps the management of daily tasks for node holders and members. “

Buying and Selling EtherGem

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EtherGem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EtherGem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EtherGem using one of the exchanges listed above.

