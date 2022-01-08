Financial Survey: P10 (OTCMKTS:PIOE) versus Avangrid (NYSE:AGR)

P10 (OTCMKTS:PIOE) and Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares P10 and Avangrid’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio P10 N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Avangrid $6.32 billion 3.07 $581.00 million $2.19 22.89

Avangrid has higher revenue and earnings than P10.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for P10 and Avangrid, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score P10 0 0 0 0 N/A Avangrid 0 2 1 0 2.33

Avangrid has a consensus price target of $53.00, suggesting a potential upside of 5.70%. Given Avangrid’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Avangrid is more favorable than P10.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of P10 shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.7% of Avangrid shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.0% of P10 shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Avangrid shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares P10 and Avangrid’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets P10 N/A N/A N/A Avangrid 10.57% 4.47% 2.09%

Volatility & Risk

P10 has a beta of 1.02, suggesting that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Avangrid has a beta of 0.32, suggesting that its stock price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Avangrid beats P10 on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About P10

P10 Holdings, Inc. is an alternative asset management investment firm. The firm’s purpose is to create long-term value by providing risk-adjusted returns through private equity funds-of-funds, secondary funds, and co-investment funds. It focusses on long-term value creation in opportunities where it sees significant potential for sustainable profit growth. The company was founded by Joseph F. Pinkerton in 1992 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

About Avangrid

Avangrid, Inc. engages in the energy transmission and gas distribution. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Renewables, and Other. The Networks segment includes energy transmission and distribution, electric transmission, and gas distribution activities. The Renewables segment relating to renewable energy, mainly wind energy generation and trading related with such activities. The Other segment covers miscellaneous corporate revenues including intersegment eliminations. The company was founded in 1852 and is headquartered in Orange, CT.

