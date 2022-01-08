ForTube Price Down 18.2% Over Last 7 Days (FOR)

ForTube (CURRENCY:FOR) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 8th. One ForTube coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0611 or 0.00000146 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ForTube has traded down 18.2% against the U.S. dollar. ForTube has a market capitalization of $39.06 million and $57.81 million worth of ForTube was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About ForTube

ForTube is a coin. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2018. ForTube’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 639,520,000 coins. ForTube’s official Twitter account is @Force_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . ForTube’s official website is for.tube/home . The official message board for ForTube is medium.com/@theforceprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “ForTube is a DeFi platform developed based on the DeFi technology component of The Force Protocol. It is committed to providing decentralized lending services for cryptocurrency enthusiasts around the world, supporting most of the world’s popular assets. ForTube allows users to deposit and withdraw anytime, borrow and repay anytime, globally. “

Buying and Selling ForTube

