GateToken (GT) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $4.44 Million

GateToken (CURRENCY:GT) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 8th. Over the last week, GateToken has traded down 7.3% against the dollar. GateToken has a market capitalization of $484.43 million and $4.44 million worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GateToken coin can currently be bought for $6.20 or 0.00014800 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00004850 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002388 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.30 or 0.00065181 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001104 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002387 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00005734 BTC.

GT is a coin. It was first traded on May 9th, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 78,142,038 coins. The official website for GateToken is gatechain.io . GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for GateToken is medium.com/@gatechain

According to CryptoCompare, “GateChain is a public blockchain dedicated to blockchain assets safety and decentralized exchange. The newly invented onchain-safety- account and customizable-time –delay-recovery feature is designed to guarantee the blockchain asset safety even after the leakage or destruction of the private keys. “

