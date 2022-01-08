Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.16 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.16 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Guess?’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.13 and the highest is $1.18. Guess? posted earnings per share of $1.18 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Guess? will report full-year earnings of $2.97 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.93 to $2.99. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.18 to $3.56. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Guess?.

Guess? (NYSE:GES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.16. Guess? had a return on equity of 32.48% and a net margin of 7.10%. The firm had revenue of $643.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Guess? from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 25th.

Shares of Guess? stock traded down $0.72 on Friday, hitting $22.62. 647,931 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 767,965. Guess? has a one year low of $19.56 and a one year high of $31.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 2.13.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th were issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. This is a positive change from Guess?’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Guess?’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

In other Guess? news, CFO Kathryn Low Anderson sold 8,260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total value of $203,196.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 41.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Guess? by 90.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Guess? during the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Guess? during the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Guess? during the third quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Guess? during the third quarter valued at approximately $123,000. 63.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Guess?

Guess?, Inc engages in designing, marketing, distributing and licensing of contemporary apparel and accessories for men, women and children that reflect the American lifestyle and European fashion sensibilities. It operates through the following segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing.

