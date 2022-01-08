Head-To-Head Review: Cyren (NASDAQ:CYRN) versus FalconStor Software (OTCMKTS:FALC)

Cyren (NASDAQ:CYRN) and FalconStor Software (OTCMKTS:FALC) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Cyren has a beta of 0.19, meaning that its share price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FalconStor Software has a beta of 2.75, meaning that its share price is 175% more volatile than the S&P 500.

46.7% of Cyren shares are owned by institutional investors. 57.7% of Cyren shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 61.5% of FalconStor Software shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Cyren and FalconStor Software, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cyren 0 0 0 0 N/A FalconStor Software 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cyren and FalconStor Software’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cyren $36.39 million 0.75 -$17.26 million ($0.28) -1.07 FalconStor Software $14.77 million 0.89 $1.14 million ($0.21) -8.81

FalconStor Software has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cyren. FalconStor Software is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cyren, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Cyren and FalconStor Software’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cyren -63.77% -104.30% -29.65% FalconStor Software 2.53% -17.84% 18.06%

Summary

FalconStor Software beats Cyren on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cyren Company Profile

CYREN Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud-based security solutions. Its products include web and electronic mail security, cyber intelligence suite, malware attack detection, mobile security, uniform resource locator filtering, phishing intelligence feed, and anti-spam. The company was founded by Amir Lev, Gideon Mantel, and Nahum Sharfman on February 10, 1991 and is headquartered in Herzliya, Israel.

FalconStor Software Company Profile

FalconStor Software, Inc. provides modernize data backup and archival operations across sites and public clouds, delivering increased data security and providing fast recovery from a ransomware attack while driving down costs. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East, Africa and Other. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

