Hush 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $872.00 (HUSH)

Hush (CURRENCY:HUSH) traded 13% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 8th. In the last seven days, Hush has traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Hush coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0469 or 0.00000112 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Hush has a market cap of $489,167.08 and approximately $872.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $136.38 or 0.00325594 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.86 or 0.00135751 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.02 or 0.00085992 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002207 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002771 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0953 or 0.00000228 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Hush

Hush (CRYPTO:HUSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on November 20th, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,427,077 coins. Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hush’s official message board is forum.myhush.org . Hush’s official website is myhush.org . The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hush is a private implementation of the “Zerocash” protocol forked from Zcash. Based on Bitcoin's code, it intends to offer a far higher standard of privacy through a sophisticated zero-knowledge proving scheme that preserves confidentiality of transaction metadata. “

Hush Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hush directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hush should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hush using one of the exchanges listed above.

