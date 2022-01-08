Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) will report $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have made estimates for Lumen Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.63. Lumen Technologies reported earnings of $0.48 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Lumen Technologies will report full year earnings of $1.95 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.03. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $2.12. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Lumen Technologies.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.11. Lumen Technologies had a positive return on equity of 17.98% and a negative net margin of 3.83%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share.

Separately, Citigroup raised Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.50.

In related news, EVP Stacey W. Goff sold 128,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.16, for a total value of $1,821,202.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Lumen Technologies by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 126,700,724 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,721,864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814,942 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 0.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,120,873 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,306,284,000 after buying an additional 471,678 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 3.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,966,806 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $842,129,000 after buying an additional 1,785,898 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 12.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,210,102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $274,654,000 after buying an additional 2,199,489 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 3.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,377,675 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $239,678,000 after buying an additional 680,005 shares during the period. 75.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LUMN traded up $0.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.77. The company had a trading volume of 14,046,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,699,414. Lumen Technologies has a twelve month low of $10.38 and a twelve month high of $16.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.10 billion, a PE ratio of -19.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.26%. Lumen Technologies’s payout ratio is currently -140.85%.

Lumen Technologies Company Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

